The US-led coalition in Syria destroyed on Saturday a mosque in the town of Hajin which had been used as an ISIS command and control center, the US military said.
Hajin is the last big town that the ISIS holds in its remaining enclave east of the Euphrates River. The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, spearheaded by the Kurdish militia, have battled to eliminate the extremists there for several months.
The US coalition said that 16 heavily armed ISIS fighters were using the mosque as a base to attack.
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?