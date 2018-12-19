The US’s withdrawal from Syria will be at the expense of their future presence in the Middle East, Riad Darar, the co-chair of the Syrian Democratic Council, said in a telephone interview with Al Arabiya English on Wednesday.

Commenting on Washington's latest comments on the withdrawal of its troops from Syria, Darar said: “Their withdrawal will be at the expense of their future presence in the Middle East, and they will declare their loss in the face of the pact consisting of Turkey, Russia and Iran.”

“The Americans originally came to confront ISIS in the region, then they started to escalate their stances on the situation with Iran and the political solution in Syria. In any case, the political solution in the country will not happen soon, because the problem of Syria has not even started yet in my opinion,” he said.

“These American plans are world-class, and therefore their withdrawal for something else may have been planned in advance,” Darar added, ruling out an American withdrawal from Syria’s current democratic regions.

He pointed out that the conflict is no longer between Syrians, but has become an international conflict, starting with the Turkish intervention in some areas of Syria.

He also saw that Washington’s recent statements do not have a clear strategic calculation, expressing his belief that “the Russian party, is the only one knows what it wants.”

As for the Turkish operation east of the Euphrates, Darar expressed his “fears of a possible Turkish intervention by launching a ground offensive on the east of the Euphrates River", where the Kurdish areas under the control of the Syrian Democratic Forces, which form the units of protection of the “terrorists” according to Ankara, are its main areas.

“The fear is natural as confronting a strong army like Turkey is not easy, but defending our homeland is a responsibility. This is why we have addressed the Syrian regime to shoulder its responsibilities if it still considers itself a representative of Syria,” he said.

“We were too busy in previous stages with confronting ISIS that we did not think of defending or protecting borders as we did not think of fighting Turkey, but it is now attacking us and we are preparing ourselves to defend our areas,” he added.

US President Donald Trump had announced on Wednesday that ISIS has been defeated in Syria, adding that this was the sole reason of American military presence in the country.

“We have defeated ISIS in Syria, my only reason for being there during the Trump presidency,” Trump tweeted.

All US State Department personnel are being evacuated from Syria within 24 hours, a US official told Reuters, after the White House said it had started withdrawing US forces.

The official said the US plans to pull military forces out of the country once the final stages of the last operation against ISIS is complete, and that the time-frame for the troop pullout is expected to be between 60 to 100 days.

The decision came after a phone call between US President Donald Trump and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan on Friday. “Everything that has followed is implementing the agreement that was made in that call,” the official said.

Last Update: Wednesday, 19 December 2018 KSA 21:35 - GMT 18:35