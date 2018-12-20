A state of emergency was announced by Sudanese authorities in four cities on Thursday, according to Al Arabiya’s reporter, after at least six people were killed in protests against soaring prices.
A curfew was also imposed from 6:00 p.m. To 6:00 a.m. local time in al-Qadarif, the city’s commissioner said. A state of emergency and curfew were also declared in the northeastern city of Atbara after protests there on Wednesday.
