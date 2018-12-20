A state of emergency was announced by Sudanese authorities in four cities on Thursday, according to Al Arabiya’s reporter, after at least six people were killed in protests against soaring prices.



A curfew was also imposed from 6:00 p.m. To 6:00 a.m. local time in al-Qadarif, the city’s commissioner said. A state of emergency and curfew were also declared in the northeastern city of Atbara after protests there on Wednesday.

A government decision to raise the price of bread this week from one Sudanese pound to three (from about two to six US cents) sparked protests across the country on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: Sudan president lands in Syria in first visit by Arab leader

In the past year, the cost of some commodities has more than doubled in Sudan, where inflation is running at close to 70 percent and the pound has plunged in value.

Sporadic protests broke out in January this year over the rising cost of food, but they were soon brought under control with the arrest of opposition leaders and activists.

Sudan had significant oil reserves until South Sudan gained independence in 2011, and the north-south split saw the country lose three quarters of its reserves.

With Agencies

Last Update: Thursday, 20 December 2018 KSA 22:21 - GMT 19:21