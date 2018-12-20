US President Donald Trump’s order to withdraw US troops from Syria also signifies an end to the US air campaign against ISIS there, US officials told Reuters on Thursday, speaking on condition of anonymity.
The US-led air war has been critical to rolling back ISIS and keeping pressure on the militant group in Iraq and Syria, with more than 100,000 bombs and missiles fired at targets in the two countries since 2015, according to Air Force data.
