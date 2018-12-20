US President Donald Trump’s order to withdraw US troops from Syria also signifies an end to the US air campaign against ISIS there, US officials told Reuters on Thursday, speaking on condition of anonymity.



The US-led air war has been critical to rolling back ISIS and keeping pressure on the militant group in Iraq and Syria, with more than 100,000 bombs and missiles fired at targets in the two countries since 2015, according to Air Force data.

US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that ISIS has been defeated in Syria, adding that this was the sole reason of American military presence in the country.

“We have defeated ISIS in Syria, my only reason for being there during the Trump presidency,” Trump tweeted.

All US State Department personnel are being evacuated from Syria within 24 hours, a US official told Reuters, after the White House said it had started withdrawing US forces.

Last Update: Thursday, 20 December 2018 KSA 16:54 - GMT 13:54