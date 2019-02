The leader of Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group is blasting President Donald Trump ahead of his expected declaration of victory against ISIS in Syria.

Hassan Nasrallah said Saturday that had it not been for the US, Syrian government forces, supported by Hezbollah fighters on the ground, would have defeated the extremists a long time ago.

Nasrallah said the victory declaration against ISIS will be made by “the biggest hypocrite in the world. American President Donald Trump.”

Trump said the White House will soon make an announcement about the fight against ISIS.

Nasrallah also denied US assertions that it has cells in Venezuela during his speech on Saturday.

Nasrallah said that he was unaware about cells and that Hezbollah “did not send anyone and they did not ask for anyone,” following claims that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made last week.

Last Update: Sunday, 17 February 2019 KSA 10:29 - GMT 07:29