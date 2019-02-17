ISIS has claimed responsibility for an attack in North Sinai on Saturday which it said killed 20 Egyptian military troops, the group’s AMAQ news agency said.



The group gave no evidence for its claim.



The Egyptian military said earlier on Saturday that seven militants had been killed and 15 Egyptian military personnel killed or wounded in the clash.

Security forces launched a campaign a year ago against extremist militants focused on Egypt's Sinai peninsula, and say they have killed several hundred militants since then.

"Combing operations and the pursuit and elimination of the terrorist elements in the area where the incident took place is ongoing," the military spokesman had said in a statement.

