Iran has summoned the Pakistani ambassador to protest about a suicide bombing that killed 27 of its elite Revolutionary Guards near the border earlier this week, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Sunday.

The Sunni group Jaish al Adl, which says it seeks greater rights and better living conditions for the ethnic minority Baluchis, claimed responsibility for the attack on Wednesday.



Iran says militant groups operate from safe havens in Pakistan and have repeatedly called on the neighboring country to crack down on them.

The head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, General Mohammad Ali Jafari, spoke late Friday at one of two funeral ceremonies for the victims of Wednesday’s attack in the central Iranian city of Isfahan.

He claimed, without providing evidence, that the US and Israel ordered Saudi Arabia and the UAE to carry out the attack, which wounded 12.

“We definitely will retaliate,” Jafari said in comments reported by the semi-official Tasnim news agency Saturday.

Last Update: Sunday, 17 February 2019 KSA 14:38 - GMT 11:38