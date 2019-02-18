Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards said Monday it has arrested three “terrorists” involved in last week’s deadly suicide bomb attack on security forces in southeastern Iran.

“Safe houses in Saravan and Khash were identified and eliminated, and the terrorists based in them were arrested,” the force said on its official Sepah news agency.

“Three of the terrorists were arrested and 150 kilograms of explosives and 600 kilograms of explosive materials, as well as weapons and ammunition were confiscated,” it said.

The Guards said the three arrested had “produced, guided and supported” the vehicle used in Wednesday’s suicide bombing.

The bombing killed 27 members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards travelling on a bus in the volatile province of Sistan-Baluchistan, which straddles the border with Pakistan.

The attack was claimed by extremist group Jaish al-Adl.

Iran has provided Pakistani officials with “information on the terrorist groups’ hidden and semi-hidden training centers”, army chief-of-staff Mohammad Bagheri told Tasnim news agency.

Guards’ commander Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari has accused Pakistan’s army and intelligence agency of sheltering the extremists.

On Sunday, the foreign ministry summoned the Pakistani ambassador in Tehran and urged Islamabad to “seriously confront... the terrorist groups’ active on its border” with Iran.

