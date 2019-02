Israeli police say they have arrested five Palestinians for allegedly “causing a disturbance” at al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem.

The men took part in a prayer protest Monday outside a section of the hilltop compound of al-Aqsa mosque that has been closed by Israeli court order for over a decade.

Muslim religious officials convened in the closed area last week, and Israeli police placed a lock on a fence in response. Videos purportedly of Monday’s incident show several men damaging the fence.

Any change to the status quo, no matter how minor, has the potential to ignite tensions.

Last Update: Monday, 18 February 2019 KSA 20:55 - GMT 17:55