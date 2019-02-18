In an exclusive interview with Al Arabiya English, Prince Turki al-Faisal, Chairman of the King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies, said that the Iranian government should focus on improving the situation for its people rather than on its “extra-territorial ambitions.”

The Iranian government has turned its people into “paupers,” Prince al-Faisal said, as they continue to “spend money on Hezbollah in Lebanon, on the Houthis in Yemen, on the various militias that they established in Iraq and in Syria.”

He noted that the Khomeini interpretation of the Jafferite sect – that has “injected” itself into the current government’s ideology – promotes the idea that the Iranian regime must be responsible for Shia communities around the world.

“People somehow thought that (the) present president, Mr. Rouhani, and his team with Mr. Zarif and others, will be reasonable to believe that they can be a positive player with the other countries in the region,” Prince al-Faisal told Al Arabiya English. “On the contrary we see them following the so-called line of Khamenei in expanding Iranian interference in the affairs of other states.”

