US-backed force in north Syria said on Monday they would not free foreign ISIS detainees but countries must take responsibility for them, after US President Donald Trump said extremists would be freed unless Europe takes them back.



Abdulkarim Omar, co-chair of foreign relations in the Kurdish-led region, said around 800 foreign fighters were being held in prisons, along with around 700 wives and 1,500 children in camps for the displaced. Dozens more detainees and relatives were arriving by the day.



He described the detainees as a “time bomb”, saying fighters could escape if the Kurdish-led autonomous area were attacked.

The official also added that the Kurdish-led authority cannot bear burden alone, and that there is not enough prisons for all ISIS fighters.

Last Update: Monday, 18 February 2019 KSA 22:05 - GMT 19:05