Trucks entered the ISIS enclave in eastern Syria on Tuesday to evacuate remaining civilians, a source in the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said.



The SDF has said isolating the civilians in the enclave at Baghouz from the remaining extremists holed up inside is a crucial step towards the final capture of the area - the last territory held by the extremist group in eastern Syria.



A Reuters witness in a location near Baghouz saw dozens of trucks moving along a road towards the village.

Last Update: Tuesday, 19 February 2019 KSA 17:32 - GMT 14:32