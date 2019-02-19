Trucks entered the ISIS enclave in eastern Syria on Tuesday to evacuate remaining civilians, a source in the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said.
The SDF has said isolating the civilians in the enclave at Baghouz from the remaining extremists holed up inside is a crucial step towards the final capture of the area - the last territory held by the extremist group in eastern Syria.
A Reuters witness in a location near Baghouz saw dozens of trucks moving along a road towards the village.
