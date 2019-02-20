Egyptian security officials say nine men have been executed after being convicted of involvement in the 2015 assassination of the country’s top prosecutor.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief media, say the executions were carried out Wednesday.

The nine, suspected to be Muslim Brotherhood members, were found guilty of taking part in the bombing that killed Hisham Barakat.

Barakat was the most senior government official killed by extremists since the military’s 2013 overthrow of Mohamed Morsi. Egypt’s highest appeals court upheld the death sentences in November.

Amnesty International on Tuesday called on Egypt to halt the executions.

Egypt’s highest appeals court upheld the death sentences in November. It commuted six other death sentences to life in prison. Death sentences were also handed down in July 2017 to 13 defendants tried in absentia. They will be eligible for a new trial if they surrender or are captured.

Turkey deported one of the 13 last month. Mohammed Abdel-Hafiz is likely to face a new trial over the same accusations.

The Muslim Brotherhood won a series of elections after an uprising in 2011 ended President Hosni Mubarak’s nearly three-decade rule.

But President Mohammed Morsi, a senior Brotherhood figure elected in 2012, proved divisive, and the military removed him from power amid mass protests against his rule a year later. Since then, authorities have outlawed the Brotherhood and branded it a terror group.

Islamic militants have also stepped up attacks since Morsi’s 2013 overthrow, mainly targeting security forces and the country’s Christian minority.

Last Update: Wednesday, 20 February 2019 KSA 14:16 - GMT 11:16