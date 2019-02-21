A car bomb on Thursday killed 20 people including 14 oil workers near a base used by US-backed forces battling the ISIS group in east Syria, a war monitor said.

“The car bomb was detonated remotely in the village of Shheel” close to an oil field acting as a base for the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) forces fighting ISIS, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Six conscripts from the Kurdish-led SDF were also killed as they escorted the workers in vehicles from the Omar oil field, it said.

Last Update: Thursday, 21 February 2019 KSA 19:17 - GMT 16:17