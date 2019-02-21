Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on February 27, Netanyahu’s office said in a statement on Thursday.
The two leaders had spoken by phone and discussed “regional developments”, according to a separate statement released earlier in the day.
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?