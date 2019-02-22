Almost 30 trucks carried men, women and children out of the last redoubt of the ISIS group in eastern Syria on Friday, AFP correspondents reported.

Most on board were women and children, in the second such large-scale evacuation in recent days by gun-mounted pick-up trucks belonging to the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces who are poised to seize the enclave.

Some 300 ISIS militants, along with hundreds of civilians believed to be mostly their families, have been under siege for more than a week in the tent camp in Baghouz.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces surrounding the patch of land have been unable to carry out a final assault on it because of the presence of the civilians.

Recapturing Baghouz would mark an end to the territorial rule of the militants’ self-proclaimed ‘caliphate’ that once stretched across a third of both Syria and Iraq.

Last Update: Friday, 22 February 2019 KSA 18:02 - GMT 15:02