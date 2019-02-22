A Palestinian teenager was killed on Friday by Israeli fire during clashes along the Gaza border, the Hamas-run health ministry in the enclave said.



Yussef al-Daya, 14, was hit in the chest to the east of Gaza City, ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qodra said.

Palestinian protesters holding national flags walk past burning tires during a demonstration near the fence along the border with Israel, east of Gaza City, on February 22, 2019. (AFP)





In Jerusalem, earlier in the afternoon prayers at the compound of Al-Aqsa mosque passed off peacefully on Friday despite a week of tension over access to a corner of the compound.



Israeli police had increased their presence over concerns of violence as thousands of Muslim worshippers gathered at the holy site.



Before the prayer session, police arrested 60 people they suspected would incite violence, a police spokesman said.



The dispute focused on a passageway of gates and a stairway leading to a hall that had been closed by Israeli authorities for years and was reopened on Friday by Muslim religious officials. The hall is located a short distance from Al-Aqsa mosque itself.



Israeli police had heightened their presence throughout Jerusalem’s walled old city to prevent any clashes from breaking out, the police spokesman said.

Last Update: Friday, 22 February 2019 KSA 20:48 - GMT 17:48