US President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the Syrian conflict and trade issues in a phone call on Thursday, agreeing to continue coordinating their efforts to create a potential safe zone in Syria, the White House said.



The call between the two presidents came ahead of a meeting this week between Acting US Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan and Marine General Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, with their Turkish counterparts, the White House said.

Last Update: Friday, 22 February 2019 KSA 02:17 - GMT 23:17