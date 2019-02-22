US President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the Syrian conflict and trade issues in a phone call on Thursday, agreeing to continue coordinating their efforts to create a potential safe zone in Syria, the White House said.
The call between the two presidents came ahead of a meeting this week between Acting US Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan and Marine General Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, with their Turkish counterparts, the White House said.
