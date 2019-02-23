Egypt will host the first joint summit of Arab League and European Union leaders starting on Sunday.

The two-day summit at the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh is billed as a starting point for the two regional bodies to boost cooperation on shared strategic priorities including migration, security and climate change.

Economic development, the Palestinian question, and the conflicts in Libya, Syria and Yemen are also up for discussion.

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz has traveled on Saturday accompanied by a high-level delegation to participate in the joint summit, SPA reported.

More than 20 European heads of state or government will be at the summit, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister Theresa May.

Last Update: Saturday, 23 February 2019 KSA 17:02 - GMT 14:02