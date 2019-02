Mohamed Tahir Ayala, governor of Gezira state, was appointed Sudan's prime minister, the Sudanese presidency said on Saturday.

Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir said in November 2017 that he would support Ayala in the 2020 presidential election if he decided to run.

Meanwhile, Sudan’s Defense Minister Awad Mohamed Ahmed Ibn Auf was appointed as first vice president while remaining in his defense post.

Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir declared a one-year nationwide state of emergency on Friday and set up a caretaker administration but retained his defense, foreign and justice ministers.

