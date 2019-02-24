Israeli police released a senior Muslim cleric who helps administrate a sacred compound in Jerusalem after he was arrested earlier on Sunday, two days after he re-opened al-Aqsa mosque sealed by Israel during a Palestinian uprising in 2003.SHOW MORE
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?