Evacuations from the last pocket of territory held by ISIS extremist group in eastern Syria have continued amid a standoff between the militants and the US-backed forces besieging them.

More than 40 trucks carrying men, women and children were seen leaving the small patch of territory in the village of Baghouz, near the border with Iraq.

An estimated 300 ISIS militants are besieged in Baghouz, hemmed in by the Euphrates River and the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, a Kurdish-led militia spearheading the fight against ISIS following an intense push since September.

Thousands of civilians have evacuated the area in recent weeks and continue to do so at a slower pace in the past few days, delaying an announcement of the extremist group’s territorial defeat in Syria.

Last Update: Monday, 25 February 2019 KSA 21:32 - GMT 18:32