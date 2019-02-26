Reuters initially published and then withdrew its report on the Iranian President’s rejection of his Foreign Minister’s resignation, which was based on an Instagram post by a fan account.

"Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has rejected the resignation of Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, according to a post on Rouhani’s Instagram account on Tuesday," Reuters reported.

A screenshot of the Instagram account which Reuters used for its initial report.

Reuters later issued a withdrawal of its report. “The story on Iranian President Hassan Rouhani rejecting his foreign minister's resignation is wrong and is withdrawn. The Instagram account cited is run by his supporters and is not his official account,” Reuters said in a statement.

This is an updated story.

Last Update: Tuesday, 26 February 2019 KSA 20:33 - GMT 17:33