Egypt’s transport minister resigned on Wednesday following a deadly train crash in Cairo that killed at least 25, a cabinet statement said.

The prime minister accepted Hisham Arafat’s resignation, the statement said.

On Wednesday, a fiery train crash killed at least 25 people at Cairo’s main station, security and medical sources said.

The train engine appeared to have slammed into the buffers at the end of the track at high speed, sparking a major blaze at the Ramses station and leaving 40 more people injured.

