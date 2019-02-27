Egypt’s prosecutor general says an investigation has determined that the deadly locomotive accident in Cairo’s main train station was triggered by a brawl between two train conductors.

Prosecutor General Nabil Sadek said the conductor of the railcar that rammed into a station barrier Wednesday and caused a huge explosion and fire had left the vehicle without putting on its brakes.

He said the driver left to fight with another conductor who had blocked his way with the railcar he was driving.

“The driver left the railcar without taking any measures to brake it,” Sadek said in a statement.

Health officials say at least 25 people were killed and dozens more injured in the crash and ensuing fire.

Last Update: Wednesday, 27 February 2019 KSA 21:55 - GMT 18:55