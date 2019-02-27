An estimated 25 people were killed and 40 injured when a fire broke out at the main train station in Egypt’s capital on Wednesday, state-run TV reported.
A witness said there was a blast when a train rammed into a barrier at Ramses station in central Cairo, and he had seen charred bodies on the ground.
#السكه_الحديد تقرر إيقاف حركة القطارات بـ #محطه_مصر بعد حريق فى رصيف 7#رمسيسhttps://t.co/PxuyAXEXqs pic.twitter.com/aK0hsx2yOW— اليوم السابع (@youm7) February 27, 2019
Photographs on social media showed clouds of black smoke billowing from the building in central Cairo.
