An estimated 25 people were killed and 40 injured when a fire broke out at the main train station in Egypt’s capital on Wednesday, state-run TV reported.



A witness said there was a blast when a train rammed into a barrier at Ramses station in central Cairo, and he had seen charred bodies on the ground.



Photographs on social media showed clouds of black smoke billowing from the building in central Cairo.

“I was standing on the platform and I saw the train speed into the barrier,” eyewitness Mina Ghaly told Reuters.

“Everyone started running but a lot of people died after the locomotive exploded,” she said. “I saw at least nine corpses lying on the ground, charred.”



