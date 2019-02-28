A senior Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander has threatened to “break America, Israel and Saudi Arabia” and vowed that Tehran will “never lay down” their weapons.



Brigadier General Hossein Salami, deputy head of the elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, reportedly made the threats during a speech on February 19 just days after a deadly suicide car bombing killed 27 members of the organization.



“Our nation’s sword has been drawn out of its sheath. Our enemies should know that we will never let them be,” Salami said. “The Saud regime should know that it will not last,” he added.



The head of the IRGC General Mohammad Ali Jafari threatened to retaliate against Saudi Arabia and the UAE over the attack last week. Jaish al-Adl, a Sunni militant group that operates near the Iran-Pakistan border, claimed responsibility for the attack.



Salami went on to describe the United States as “distressed” and called into question its world power status. “America, too, has been defeated. The Zionist regime is struggling to survive by using psychological warfare. Our enemies have despaired. They are helpless, and you advance,” the senior IRGC commander said in the speech.

“Our war is not a local war”

“We shall fight them on the global level, not just in one spot. Our war is not a local war. We have plans to defeat the world powers,” he added.



Earlier this month, Salami warned Europe against forcing the Islamic Republic into boosting the range of its missiles by trying to halt their development. Iran develops its missile technology according to a “defensive strategy” which changes according to need, he said.



Iran had earlier this month announced the “successful test” of a new cruise missile with a range of over 1,350 kilometers, coinciding with the anniversary of the country’s 1979 Islamic Revolution.

