The United States military says it has killed 26 fighters from al-Shabab extremist group with an airstrike in central Somalia, after a pair of strikes earlier this week killed 55.

The US Africa Command says the attack occurred Thursday in the Hiran region, where the others took place.

The airstrike was announced shortly after Somali authorities said a deadly overnight siege by al-Shabab had ended in the capital, Mogadishu, with all attackers killed.

The US has dramatically increased airstrikes against the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab, Africa’s deadliest extremist group, since President Donald Trump took office.

The US has carried out 24 strikes this year.

Authorities and experts acknowledge that it will take more than airstrikes to defeat the extremist group, which holds large parts of rural central and southern Somalia.

Last Update: Friday, 1 March 2019 KSA 19:43 - GMT 16:43