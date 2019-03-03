US allies in the Middle East risk an uprising by their “humiliated citizens” if they continue to rely on Washington, a top Iranian security official warned Sunday in comments carried by state media.

“Our prediction about America’s allies in the region is that if they continue the policy of relying on Islam’s enemies, they will face the uprising of their humiliated citizens,” said Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, whose comments were published by the official IRNA news agency.

“(US President) Trump and even his underlings ridicule and humiliate Saudi Arabia and the (United Arab) Emirates day and night, saying that you’re nothing without us and cannot last a day without America’s support,” said Shamkhani.

Iran’s relations with its Gulf neighbors witnessed escalated tension last month when the Islamic Republic accused Riyadh and Abu Dhabi of being complicit in a suicide bombing that killed 27 Iranian troops.

Days after the deadly car bombing, Brigadier General Hossein Salami, deputy head of the elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, reportedly threatened to “break America, Israel and Saudi Arabia”, vowing that Tehran will “never lay down” its weapons.

Salami went on to describe the United States as “distressed” and called into question its world power status.

“America, too, has been defeated. The Zionist regime is struggling to survive by using psychological warfare,” he said, adding, “We shall fight them on the global level, not just in one spot. Our war is not a local war. We have plans to defeat the world powers.

The February 13 bombing targeted a busload of Guards in the volatile southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan and was claimed by Jaish al-Adl, a Pakistan-based extremist group blacklisted by Iran as terrorists.

