Ten ISIS militants were summarily executed in Syria’s Idlib province on Saturday by Tahrir al-Sham, according to Ebaa News Agency, a news outlet that supports the rival extremist alliance.

Ebaa said the executions were in response to an ISIS suicide bomb attack that killed eight people at a restaurant in Idlib a day earlier.

Although ISIS and the groups that make up Tahrir al-Sham, including al Qaeda’s former affiliate the Nusra Front, subscribe to hardline extremist ideology, they have opposed each other for years.

ISIS has virtually lost all its territory to the Syrian army, backed by Russia, Iran, and a rival campaign by Kurdish and Arab groups in the north supported by the United States.

Ebaa quoted Anis al-Shami, a security official from Tahrir al-Sham, saying that the executions “today at the scene of the crime are fair punishment which might deter them and wake them from their stupor”.

It published images showing masked gunmen in fatigues firing handguns at the heads of 10 bearded men who sat in front of them on the pavement. Reuters could not independently verify the agency’s report.

Tahrir al-Sham is the main extremist group in northwest Syria, with a large armed presence throughout Idlib, including along the Turkish border.

ISIS, which seized large swathes of territory in Syria and neighboring Iraq in 2014, now faces final territorial defeat in a tiny enclave in eastern Syria.

