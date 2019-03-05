The wife of French extremist Jean-Michel Clain told AFP Tuesday that her husband was killed last month in Syria after a coalition strike killed his brother Fabien, another notorious extremist.

“The drone killed my brother-in-law and then the mortar killed my husband,” Dorothee Maquere said at a screening area after exiting ISIS’ last pocket in Baghouz.

Fabien Clain, 41, gained notoriety after voicing an audio recording claiming responsibility for the November 2015 attacks in Paris, when ISIS fighters slaughtered 129 people in coordinated attacks at restaurants and bars around the French capital.

He was killed in a coalition drone strike last month in Baghouz, the village in eastern Syria where diehard ISIS fighters are making a bloody last stand.

His younger brother Jean-Michel, 38, was wounded in the same February 20 coalition on Baghouz but survived, Maquere said. However, he died in a mortar attack two days later.

She was speaking at a screening center run by the Syrian Democratic Forces, the Kurdish-led force that has spearheaded the military operation against the last dreg of the ISIS “caliphate.”

She was among a group of several hundred civilians who exited the tiny besieged enclave, where a dwindling number of extremist fighters were refusing to surrender.

Maquere was wearing a full black veil and was surrounded by her five surviving children. She lost three other children in a bombardment.

While Fabien was seen as a senior propagandist among the foreign-fighters ranks of ISIS, his younger brother was known as a singer of the “nasheed” chants heard on some of the videos released by the organization.

