A panel of influential politicians at the sixth annual Sulaimani Forum discussed the strategic and regional importance of Iraq, and reaffirmed the dangers of political sectarianism.

Held in the city of Sulaymaniyah in Iraqi Kurdistan, the panel, moderated by Al Arabiya’s Najwa Kassem, included Ayad Allawi, former vice president of Iraq, Fuad Siniora, former prime minister of Lebanon, Amre Moussa, Former secretary general of the Arab League, Amine Gemeyal, former president of Lebanon, and Tahir Al Masri, former prime minister of Jordan.

Iraqi President Barham Saleh and former Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi were in attendance.

This year's Sulaimani Forum, organized by the Institute of Regional and International Studies, is titled ‘Iraq and its Neighbors Towards a New Regional Order’.

It is a high-level conference focused on the Middle East and North Africa region.

This year’s forum will feature key policymakers, stakeholders, and experts for two days of thought-provoking debates and discussions on the most pressing issues facing the Middle East. Discussions are set to explore factors necessary for stabilization, good governance, and economic growth in Iraq and the broader region.

