A suicide car bomb targeting US forces in northern Syria wounded at least two allied fighters on Saturday, a monitor said, with ISIS claiming the attack.

An extremist “driving a car bomb” hit a convoy that included a US armored vehicle from the international anti-ISIS coalition and Kurdish fighters in the city of Manbij, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The two wounded fighters were from the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the Britain-based monitor said.

“No US soldiers were injured or killed today,” coalition spokesman Sean Ryan told AFP.

ISIS claimed the attack by an “explosive-laden vehicle” via its Amaq propaganda arm.

The attack is the third in the past two months targeting the US-led coalition and its allies in northern Syria.

On January 16, four Americans were among 19 people killed in a suicide attack in the city claimed by ISIS.

Manbij is a former ISIS stronghold that is now held by a military council-affiliated to the SDF.

The city constitutes a major point of contention between Syria’s Kurdish minority, which maintains de facto autonomy in parts of northern and northeastern Syria, and neighboring Turkey.

The extremist attacks followed US President Donald Trump’s announcement in December that he would withdraw American troops from Syria, as he declared ISIS had been defeated.

The White House later said around 200 American “peacekeeping” soldiers would remain in northern Syria.

