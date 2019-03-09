Israeli forces said on Saturday they had launched several strikes against Hamas sites in Gaza in response to a projectile launched from the besieged coastal territory the night before.

“IDF fighter jets and aircraft struck several military targets in a Hamas compound in the southern Gaza Strip and underground structures in the northern Gaza Strip,” it said in a statement.

“The strike was conducted in response to the projectile that was launched from the Gaza Strip at Israeli territory” as well as the “balloons carrying explosive devices” into Israel and attempts to damage “security infrastructure”, it said.

Security officials in Gaza said the strikes had not caused any casualties.

ALSO READ: Palestinian hit by Israeli fire at border dies, says Gaza ministry

A Palestinian was killed and at least 45 others wounded in Israeli firing on Friday in new protests and clashes along the Gaza border, the enclave’s health ministry said.

Mass protests, clashes

An Israeli army spokesman said around 8,400 demonstrators had gathered along a barrier between the blockaded territory and Israel, throwing explosive devices and rocks and setting fire to tires.

The Gaza Strip has been the scene of mass protests and clashes since late March last year.

Demonstrators have been calling for Palestinian refugees and their descendants to be allowed to return to former homes now inside Israel.

ALSO READ: US accuses Palestinians of manufacturing crisis over tax transfer

Last Update: Saturday, 9 March 2019 KSA 15:17 - GMT 12:17