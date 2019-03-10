US-backed Syrian forces launched an assault against the final ISIS enclave in eastern Syria on Sunday, aiming to wipe out the last vestige of its self-declared “caliphate” that once spanned a third of Iraq and Syria.

While the Baghouz enclave represents the last shred of populated land held by the extremists, the group is still widely seen as a big security threat operating in remote territory elsewhere and able to launch guerrilla attacks.

The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) has been poised to advance into the enclave for weeks, but has repeatedly held back to allow for the evacuation of civilians, many of them wives and children of ISIS fighters.

Mustafa Bali, head of the SDF media office, said no further civilians had emerged from the enclave at the Iraqi border since Saturday and the SDF had not observed any more civilians in the area, prompting the decision to attack.

“The military operations have started. Our forces are now clashing with the terrorists and the attack started,” he told Reuters.

Bali said more than 4,000 ISIS militants had surrendered in the last month, among the tens of thousands of people who have streamed out of Baghouz - a collection of hamlets surrounded by farmland on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River.

But the SDF has also said the most hardened foreign extremists are still holed up inside, ready to fight to the end.

In a post on Twitter, Bali said the attack had started at 6 pm (1600 GMT). Air strikes had targeted ISIS weapons stores. “Direct and fierce” clashes were underway, he added.

ISIS has been driven from the territory it once held in Syria and Iraq by an array of enemies, including forces backed by Russia, Iran and Turkey in addition to the United States.

It suffered its major military defeats in 2017 with the loss of the Syrian city of Raqqa and Iraq’s Mosul.

A former ISIS fighter who surrendered to the SDF two months ago told Reuters in an interview on Saturday that the group had sent hundreds of men out of its diminishing territory to establish sleeper cells.

The SDF, spearheaded by the Kurdish YPG militia, has been the main US partner in Syria and has steadily driven the group down the eastern bank of the Euphrates River, forcing its fighters and followers to fall back to Baghouz.

Earlier on Sunday, a Reuters’ journalist in SDF-held ground observed ISIS fighters moving around in the part of Baghouz still under their control.

SDF fighters advanced into a makeshift tented settlement abandoned by the group, finding a number of rifles and ammunition left behind.

Last Update: Sunday, 10 March 2019 KSA 21:45 - GMT 18:45