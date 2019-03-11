A military court on Sunday handed three Israeli soldiers prison sentences for committing acts of violence against detained Palestinians, the army said.

“The military court sentenced three combat soldiers who were convicted as part of a plea bargain for aggravated abuse as a result of violence against Palestinian detainees,” the Israeli army said in a statement.

The soldiers confessed to assaulting and injuring two Palestinian detainees shortly after an attack in which two soldiers were killed by Palestinian gunfire at a bus stop in the occupied West Bank on December 13.

In Sunday’s ruling, the Israeli military court sentenced the three to at least six and a half months imprisonment and demoted them to the rank of private, the army said.

Israel on Thursday demolished the home of a Palestinian accused of shooting dead the soldiers at the bus stop and aiding another attack that caused a baby’s death.

The attacks in December raised fears of an outbreak of violence in the territories occupied by Israel for more than 50 years.

Around 400,000 Israelis live in settlements that dot the West Bank and range in size from tiny hamlets to large towns, in addition to 200,000 living in settlements in occupied east Jerusalem.

