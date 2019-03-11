Sudan’s parliament voted on Monday to shorten a state of emergency declared by President Omar al-Bashir last month from one year to six months, a Reuters witness said.

Parliament may renew the state of emergency.

Bashir declared the nationwide state of emergency, the first since 1999, on Feb. 22 to try to quell persistent protests that have posed the most serious challenge to his three-decade rule.

In a related development, a Sudanese emergency court sentenced on Sunday an opposition leader to a week in jail as police detained several people intent on marching on parliament to protest a state of emergency.

Last Update: Monday, 11 March 2019 KSA 17:32 - GMT 14:32