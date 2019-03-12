The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said on Tuesday 38 ISIS fighters had been confirmed killed in a US-backed offensive against the militants’ final enclave in eastern Syria, after the area was pounded by ferocious bombardment overnight.

Three SDF fighters had been killed and 10 wounded, Mustafa Bali, head of the SDF media office, said in a post on Twitter.

Last Update: Tuesday, 12 March 2019 KSA 11:14 - GMT 08:14