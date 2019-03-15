Two rockets were fired from Gaza toward the greater Tel Aviv district on Thursday night, the Israeli army said, without giving further information.

The Israeli foreign ministry posted a video of what it said was Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system shooting down one of the incoming rockets "over the Tel Aviv area".

The video showed two outgoing missiles climbing into the sky above high-rise buildings as sirens wail in the background.

Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai told public television one of the Gaza rockets “apparently fell into the sea, the other hit somewhere but not in Tel Aviv.”

There were no immediate reports of any casualties or damage.

The station said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is also defense minister, was convening an emergency security meeting at the defense ministry in Tel Aviv.

Hamas denies responsibility

Meanwhile, Hamas denied responsibility for rockets fired into Israel, saying the attack took place as it held truce talks with Egyptian mediators.



The Hamas armed wing said in a statement it was “not responsible for the firing of the rockets tonight towards the enemy. They were fired as a meeting was underway between the leadership of the Hamas movement and the Egyptian security delegation over the understandings regarding the Gaza Strip.”

In October 2018 a rocket fired by Palestinians in Gaza fell into the sea off Tel Aviv and another hit the southern city of Beersheba.

In response to the October fire, Israel struck 20 targets in Gaza, killing one Palestinian, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

It also closed both its border crossings with Gaza in reprisal, further isolating the blockaded enclave where deteriorating living conditions have stoked violent protests along the border.

Last Update: Friday, 15 March 2019 KSA 00:38 - GMT 21:38