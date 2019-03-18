Iran has denied the Turkish Interior Minister’s comments on Tehran and Ankara carrying out a joint operation against Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) militants.

Earlier in the day, state-run Anadolu news agency quoted Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu as saying that Turkey staged a joint operation with Iran against the PKK on the country’s eastern border.

Turkey has recently talked about a possible joint operation with neighbor Iran to counter outlawed militants from the PKK, but it appears that this is the first time Turkish authorities have confirmed a raid.

Soylu did not specify precisely which PKK bases the planned operation targeted, but Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has in the past said it would be against militant hideouts in Iraq.

The Turkish military has often bombed PKK bases in Iraq’s mountainous northern regions as part of its decades-long operations against the group.

Iranian security forces have also fought the PKK affiliate, the Party of Free Life of Kurdistan (PJAK). Both groups have rear bases in neighboring Iraq.

Last Update: Monday, 18 March 2019 KSA 18:51 - GMT 15:51