Israeli forces killed two Palestinians on Friday and wounded 55 others taking part in weekly protests along the fortified Israel-Gaza border, the Palestinian health ministry said.
Medical officials said two men aged 29 and 18 were killed by Israeli fire at two sites in central Gaza.
The Israeli military said its forces faced around 9,500 demonstrators, some hurling rocks and rolling burning tires. A military spokeswoman said troops had responded with “riot dispersal means” and fired according to standard operating procedures.
