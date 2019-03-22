Israeli forces killed two Palestinians on Friday and wounded 55 others taking part in weekly protests along the fortified Israel-Gaza border, the Palestinian health ministry said.



Medical officials said two men aged 29 and 18 were killed by Israeli fire at two sites in central Gaza.



The Israeli military said its forces faced around 9,500 demonstrators, some hurling rocks and rolling burning tires. A military spokeswoman said troops had responded with “riot dispersal means” and fired according to standard operating procedures.

Last Friday, protests were called off after Israeli military aircraft bombed Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip hours after two rockets were launched at Tel Aviv in the first such attack since a 2014 war.

The body which organizes the protests said in a statement that protests will resume in the coming weeks, with particular preparation for the one-year anniversary of their beginning on March 30, it said.

Last Update: Friday, 22 March 2019 KSA 19:55 - GMT 16:55