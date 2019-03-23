ISIS has been defeated at its final shred of territory of Baghouz in Syria, the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said on Saturday, declaring the end of its self-declared “caliphate” that once spanned a third of Iraq and Syria.

The SDF declared the “total elimination of (the) so-called caliphate,” Mustafa Bali, head of the SDF media office, wrote on Twitter.



Syrian Democratic Forces declare total elimination of so-called caliphate and %100 territorial defeat of ISIS. On this unique day, we commemorate thousands of martyrs whose efforts made the victory possible. #SDFDefeatedISIS — Mustafa Bali (@mustefabali) March 23, 2019



“Baghouz has been liberated. The military victory against Daesh has been accomplished,” he wrote.



The SDF has been battling to capture Baghouz at the Iraqi border for weeks.



Daesh is an Arabic acronym for ISIS. “We renew our pledge to continue the war and to pursue their remnants until their complete elimination,” he wrote.



The defeat of ISIS in Baghouz ends the group’s grip over the extremist quasi-state straddling Syria and Iraq that it had declared in 2014.







