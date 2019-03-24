US President Donald Trump will sign on Monday a decree recognizing Israeli sovereignty on the Golan Heights while hosting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, Israel’s acting foreign minister said.SHOW MORE
