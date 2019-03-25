Egyptian prosecutors have referred 28 terror suspects, in two separate cases, to court on charges of joining local affiliates of ISIS and al-Qaeda.

They said on Monday the suspects were plotting attacks against security forces and the headquarters of the high state security prosecution in Cairo.

They say only 17 of the 28 suspects are in custody. No date has been set for their trials. It was not clear when or where they were arrested.

An ISIS affiliate based in northern Sinai has carried out attacks across Egypt in recent years, mainly targeting security forces and the country’s Christian minority.

