Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that he is to cut short his trip to the United States after a rocket attack near Tel Aviv.



“In light of the security events I decided to cut short my visit to the US,” Netanyahu said, calling the attack a heinous crime that would draw a strong Israeli response.



He said he would meet with President Donald Trump in the coming hours and then fly back immediately.

Last Update: Monday, 25 March 2019 KSA 09:11 - GMT 06:11