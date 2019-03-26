Hamas said it has reached an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire with Israel after a severe exchange of fire on Monday, only two weeks before the Israeli elections.

“Egyptian efforts succeeded with a ceasefire between the occupation and the resistance factions,” Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum said.

Israel has yet to comment on the claim.

Palestinian men point at an insurance company sign amid the rubble of a building that collapsed from reported Israeli strikes in Gaza City. (AFP)

Israel launched air strikes on Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip and deployed extra troops to the border on Monday, promising a strong response to the longest-range Palestinian rocket attack to cause casualties in years.

Dozens of explosions rocked the coastal enclave and ambulance sirens echoed through the night.



In one Gaza neighborhood, people rushed to buy bread in anticipation of a long escalation. The office of Islamist movement Hamas’s leader Ismail Haniyeh was one of the initial targets hit, although he was likely to have been evacuated in advance.

(With Reuters)

