Syria’s state news agency says thousands of Syrians have gathered in the streets of different cities to protest President Donald Trump’s formal recognition of Israel’s sovereignty over the occupied Golan Heights.

SANA posted photographs of a march in the southern city of Sweida on Tuesday morning, in which men and women carried Syrian and Palestinian flags and banners reading “Golan is Syrian.”

SANA said another protest took place in the southern city of Daraa.

People stand on top of old Israeli tank near the Israeli Syrian border in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights. (File photo: AFP)

The banner reads in Arabic “The Golan is Syrian.” (File photo: AFP)

Trump formally signed the proclamation alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, reversing more than a half-century of US policy in the Middle East.

The US is the first country to recognize Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan, which the rest of the international community regards as Israeli-occupied.

Last Update: Tuesday, 26 March 2019 KSA 13:54 - GMT 10:54