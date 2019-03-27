The head of Lebanon’s Hezbollah on Tuesday called for “resistance” a day after the United States recognized Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

US President Donald Trump on Monday officially recognized Israeli sovereignty over the strategic border area, seized from Syria in 1967 and then annexed in 1981 in a move not recognized by the international community.

Hezbollah is a key backer of the regime in neighboring Syria, where its fighters have helped Damascus gain ground during the eight-year civil war.

In a televised speech on Tuesday, Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah said the only option left for Syrians to take back their land -- and for Palestinians to achieve their “legitimate rights” -- was “resistance, resistance, and resistance.”

He described Trump’s move as “a crucial turning point in the history of the Arab-Israeli conflict.”

Trump’s decision “deals a knockout punch to what is called the peace process in the region, which is built on (the concept of) land in exchange for peace.”

He called on the Arab League, which has suspended Syria’s membership over the bloody repression of protests leading to the war, to take action at a summit at the end of the month in Tunis.

The 21-member bloc should “call for the withdrawal of the Arab peace initiative... from the table” of negotiations on the Israeli-Palestinian issue, he said.

The initiative, born in 2002 in Beirut, called for Israel to withdraw from all land it occupied in 1967, in exchange for normalization between all Arab states and Israel.

Trump’s Golan decision sparked condemnation from the Arab League, as well as several regional states, including Lebanon, Turkey, Iran and Saudi Arabia.

The 57-member Organization of Islamic Cooperation also criticized the move on Tuesday, calling it a “flagrant violation of international law,” the official Saudi Press Agency reported.

Israel and Hezbollah fought a devastating month-long war in 2006, and skirmishes still erupt along a UN-patrolled demarcation line.

Last Update: Wednesday, 27 March 2019 KSA 07:28 - GMT 04:28