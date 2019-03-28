Syria said Wednesday Israel had attacked targets just north of the city of Aleppo and that its defenses had shot down several missiles.

“Army air defenses repel an Israeli air aggression that targeted a number of industrial sites in Sheikh Najjar industrial zone, north-east of Aleppo and downed a number of the hostile missiles,” the official SANA news agency said, citing an unnamed military source.

Military experts say Aleppo is one of the main areas where Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards have a strong military presence where it supports local militias that have for years been fighting alongside the Syrian army to defeat insurgents.



Israel, which considers Iran as its biggest threat, has repeatedly attacked Iranian targets in Syria and those of allied militia, including Lebanon’s Hezbollah.



Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israel had carried out “hundreds” of attacks over the past few years of Syria’s war to curtail Iran and its ally Hezbollah.

Last Update: Thursday, 28 March 2019 KSA 01:57 - GMT 22:57