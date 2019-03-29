President Donald Trump will host Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi at the White House on April 9 for talks on strengthening their strategic partnership and working on shared priorities in the Middle East, the White House said on Friday.



The White House said in a statement the two leaders would discuss “building on our robust military, economic, and counterterrorism cooperation” as well as regional economic integration and “Egypt’s longstanding role as a lynchpin of regional stability.”

One of Washington’s biggest allies in the Middle East, Cairo has received $40 billion in US military aid and $30 billion in economic aid since 1980.



Last Update: Friday, 29 March 2019 KSA 16:50 - GMT 13:50